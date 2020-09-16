Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading Up 0.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $581.00 and last traded at $581.00. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $577.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $569.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.06.

Geberit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

