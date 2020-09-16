Gregory T. Ackerson Sells 10,869 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $259,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,782.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WKHS stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 27,895,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,281,462. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit