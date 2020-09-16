Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 6,194 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Amarin were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,203 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Amarin by 215.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amarin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN remained flat at $$4.18 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515,594. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.