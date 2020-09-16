Hayek Kallen Investment Management Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.34.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.13. 6,134,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,058. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.71. The firm has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit