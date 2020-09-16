Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $5.46 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,279,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

