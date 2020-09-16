Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases 10,667 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,414. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.68.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

