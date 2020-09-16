Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 307 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 98.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.81. 3,463,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,374. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $226.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

