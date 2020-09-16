Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $884.95 and last traded at $884.95. Approximately 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $882.81.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hermes International SCA to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $845.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.26.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

