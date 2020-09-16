HeroNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $129,459.74 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, LBank and Token Store. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $129,459.74 and approximately $41.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, LBank, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

