Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,800 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $469,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $281.63. 3,379,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,725. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.45. The company has a market cap of $303.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

