Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57). 35,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,179% from the average session volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.07 ($0.52).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and a PE ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hunters Property Company Profile

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

