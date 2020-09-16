ICON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.05 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00004508 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DragonEX, Bithumb and ABCC. In the last week, ICON has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $279.54 million and approximately $22.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 856,442,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,463,844 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, ABCC, Upbit, Rfinex, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Binance, OOOBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

