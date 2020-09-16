Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

About Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited operates as an integrated outsourced logistics service provider in Africa, Europe, and internationally. It provides customized value-add logistics, supply chain management, and route-to-market solutions to clients in various industries, including consumer packaged goods, specialized manufacturing and mining, chemicals and energy, healthcare, automotive, machinery and equipment, and agriculture.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.