Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up 2.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.70% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter worth $1,340,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 59,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.