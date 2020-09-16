iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,826,000. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 323,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,178,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,023,813. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

