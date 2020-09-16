iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

