JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON JEMI opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.15. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a 52-week low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.50 ($1.85).
JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.