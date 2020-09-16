JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JEMI opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.15. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a 52-week low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.50 ($1.85).

Get JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income alerts:

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.