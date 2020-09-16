Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky Bancshares had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

