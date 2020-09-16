Loki Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market cap of $31.42 million and $105,462.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,003.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.78 or 0.03396747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.08 or 0.02127199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00443231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00798674 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00540589 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,065,852 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

