Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

