Malcolm Frank Sells 448 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Malcolm Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $101,802.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

