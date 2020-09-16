Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,934 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $400,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.25.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.85. 3,048,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $339.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

