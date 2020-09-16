Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 271.20 ($3.54). Approximately 454,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 853,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mediclinic International from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 323 ($4.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mediclinic International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

