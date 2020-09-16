Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 19,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,386,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,679,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 304,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 1,582,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,615. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

