Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 28,550 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $149,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,072,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after purchasing an additional 130,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day moving average of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

