Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,467 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Citigroup worth $123,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $13,970,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. 45,439,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,371,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.