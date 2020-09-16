Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $162,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. 13,018,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112,631. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.