Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00791068 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003767 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

