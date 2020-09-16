Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003621 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Neraex and Binance. Nebulas has a total market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.04411815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00035261 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,398,201 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, Gate.io, Allcoin, Neraex, Huobi, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

