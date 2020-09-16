Ninety One UK Ltd Has $30.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,760,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.58. 1,052,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,045. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.