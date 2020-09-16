Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Up 1.4%

Norish plc (LON:NSH)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The company has a market cap of $21.80 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.72.

Norish (LON:NSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 2.06 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

