Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Trading Up 5.7%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $83.22. Approximately 2,867,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,434,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after purchasing an additional 653,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

