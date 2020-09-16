NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in NVIDIA by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $19.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.58. 13,909,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,357. The stock has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

