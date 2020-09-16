Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OXFD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 139,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

