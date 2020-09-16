Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading Up 2.4%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 229,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 227,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Panasonic Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

