PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Citigroup raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Danske downgraded shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PANDORA A /S/S stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 3,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,956. PANDORA A /S/S has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.52 million during the quarter.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

