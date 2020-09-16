Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Paramount Group has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 3,222,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

