PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 211.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 847,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,035,000 after buying an additional 123,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,683,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,674,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,361. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.