Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in August

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $$19.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

