Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

PLYM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 271,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,398. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

