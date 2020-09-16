PWR Holdings Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.98.
PWR Company Profile
