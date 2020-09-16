PWR Holdings Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.98.

Get PWR alerts:

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.