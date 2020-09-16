Restaurant Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Restaurant Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSTGF. Barclays began coverage on Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of RSTGF stock remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

