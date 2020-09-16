ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,265. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

