Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 5.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 14,177,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,280,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Specifically, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

