Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 82,491 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 868.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,491 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 159,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,140,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,504,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,086,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.26. 9,273,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $386.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

