Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $14.89 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,163 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.99. 2,052,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit