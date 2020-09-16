Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Drops By 30.7%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ FGM traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

