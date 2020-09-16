SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

SBOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.78. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 170,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

