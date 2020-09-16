Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.04411815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00035261 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

SAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

