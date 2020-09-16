Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.65.
About Spark New Zealand
