Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.65.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.